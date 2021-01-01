NEWS Woody Harrelson to play Heinrich Himmler's doctor in The Man With The Miraculous Hands Newsdesk Share with :





Woody Harrelson has signed up to star in The Man With The Miraculous Hands.



The 59-year-old will play physician Felix Kersten in the upcoming Second World War psychological thriller, which is an adaptation of Joseph Kessel's novel The Man with the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler's Private Doctor.



Director Oren Moverman is helming the project, which will serve as a reunion between him and Harrelson, who previously worked together on Rampart and The Messenger.



Eric Jehelmann and Philippe Rousselet will produce, with Fabrice Gianfermi and Jeremy Plager serving as executive producers, according to Deadline.



The novel follows the remarkable real-life story of Kersten's association with Himmler, who was one of the main architects of the Holocaust, when the alternative medicine specialist was hired to help the SS leader's debilitating abdominal pain.



Kersten could alleviate the military commander's severe stomach pains with his hands, and in return, he found he had extraordinary influence over Himmler, and negotiated the release of thousands of innocent prisoners condemned to die in concentration camps.



Producer Jehelmann said that he hopes the upcoming film will showcase Kersten's important part in history.



"Even 70 years on after the end of the conflict, the Second World War still manages to reveal some of the most deeply moving untold stories of those who managed to triumph against adversity," he said.