Rebel Wilson: 'Everyone thought I was dead after high school show disaster'

Actress Rebel Wilson says "everyone" thought she was dead after she fell from the rafters during a high school production.



The Bridesmaids star told pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show she was thrilled to score the part of ghost Fruma Sarah in her school's performance of the popular musical Fiddler on the Roof.



The role was the Pitch Perfect star's "first taste of fame", but it almost ended in disaster.



"I descended from the roof (in the show)," Rebel laughed during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It was a very, very big entrance I’d helped to devise, so I came down and there was a technical difficulty. It was a high school production - wasn't that safe.



"And I fell from the roof, went splat on the stage, everyone thought I was dead. I became a local celebrity because of that and I still was back out on stage the next night. When I fell I had sprained all my ribs and my wrists but luckily I was fine."



During her appearance on the show, Rebel also revealed she was usually overlooked when it came to casting the main characters in her high school productions.



"I was never cast in the lead role," she said.