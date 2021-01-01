Rebel Wilson's Bridesmaids character wasn't originally in script

Rebel Wilson's character was added into Bridesmaids after she impressed at her audition for Melissa McCarthy's role.

In her first Hollywood role, the Australian actress appeared alongside British comedian Matt Lucas as Kristen Wiig's onscreen roommates, the siblings Brynn and Gil, in the 2011 comedy, which was directed by Paul Feig from a script by Kristen and Annie Mumolo.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Rebel revealed that Kristen's character Annie only had one roommate in the original script but she was added in as an extra one after she auditioned for the character of Megan, which went to McCarthy.

"Weirdly, my character wasn't supposed to exist in the movie," she shared. "I'd auditioned for Melissa McCarthy's character and was like the second choice for that role and I guess they liked my audition that they added me into the film essentially. There was never supposed to be two roommates only one.

"So I just kind of added myself in, in a way to the scenes... she (Kristen) literally said, 'Whatever you want to do, just go for it. I don't care. Like, if you think it's funny, want to try it, just go for it.'

"I think that kind of nice collaborative energy, which she must've done to everybody on the set, from her and from Paul as a director, meant that they just got the most hilarious, spontaneous things. It was pretty much all improvised, all that stuff."

The Pitch Perfect star also revealed that the botched Mexican drinking worm tattoo her character gets in the movie was originally supposed to be a "hip-hop Garfield" but the producer couldn't secure the rights, and she "didn't shower properly" for the week she worked on the film because she had to preserve the fake tattoo.