Russell Crowe's father died on flight

Russell Crowe's father John died onboard a flight.



Passenger Andrew Fraser told Australia's 7 News that the actor's dad was flying on a regional Qantas flight from Sydney to Coffs Harbour, where he lived, when he tragically passed, despite airline crew trying desperately to keep him alive.



"They basically gave him CPR for who knows how long... probably 18 to 20 minutes," Fraser told the outlet. "They worked tirelessly and continued after the flight had landed."



The details about John's death come after Russell's ex-wife Danielle Spencer - the mother of the screen star's two sons Charles, 17, and Tennyson, 14 - paid tribute to her late former father-in-law.



Sharing a throwback snap of John with Charles and Tennyson as young boys, Danielle wrote on Instagram: "Sadly, my boys lost their Grandfather yesterday. Alex ( Pop) Crowe, you were much loved and will be greatly missed."

Russell had shared the tragic news of his dad's death on his Twitter page on Tuesday, as he wrote: "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.



"Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace."



Crowe remembered his favourite attributes of his father as he concluded: "I'm posting this because I know there are people all over the world who's heart he touched and who's ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news (sic)."



John's death came just weeks after he celebrated his 85th birthday on 13 March.