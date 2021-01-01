NEWS Naya Rivera voices Catwoman in Batman: The Long Halloween Newsdesk Share with :





Late actress Naya Rivera has been unveiled as the voice of Catwoman in the upcoming animated movie Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One.



The Glee star drowned in a boating accident in July, but now it's been revealed she had already wrapped recording sessions for the new DC Comics film, in which she will play Selina Kyle and her feline alter ego, Catwoman.



Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles leads the cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman, while Josh Duhamel tackles the role of Harvey Dent/Two-Face.



Billy Burke, Titus Welliver, David Dastmalchian, Troy Baker, Jack Quaid, and Amy Landecker are also lending their voices to the two-part project, with Part One expected to premiere later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Batman: The Long Halloween, which follows the superhero early on in his career, is based on the beloved comic book of the same name, created by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, and first released in 1996.



The film adaptation was penned by Tim Sheridan, with his Superman: Man of Tomorrow director Chris Palmer taking charge of the shoot.



Rivera's involvement in Batman: The Long Halloween marks her final screen credit following her role as Collette Jones in YouTube series Step Up: High Water, in which she starred for the first two seasons in 2018 and 2019.



U.S. network bosses at Starz last year announced they would be bringing the show back for another run, with singer and actress Christina Milian recruited to take over Rivera's character.