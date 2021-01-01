NEWS Netflix close to buying Knives Out sequels for over $400m Newsdesk Share with :





Netflix has a deal on the table for two sequels to the 2019 hit Knives Out, with Rian Johnson poised to once again direct and Daniel Craig to reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc.



Sources have told Deadline that the rights to Knives Out Two and Three will be worth more than $400 million (£290 million), making the deal one of the biggest in streamer movie history.



The outlet reported that Johnson, who wrote the first Knives Out, has penned the sequels and is set to produce with partner Ram Bergman.



Apple and Amazon were said to have also bid for the distribution rights, with Netflix emerging as the frontrunner.

The original Knives Out was made for just $40 million (£29 million) and was acquired in a single picture deal by MRC, and distributed through Lionsgate. It featured a powerful ensemble cast alongside Craig, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.



The whodunit raked in over $311 million (£225.6 million) at the international box office, and Johnson was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay, making the franchise options hot property.



The first sequel will begin shooting on 28 June in Greece, and casting will commence immediately.