David Ayer still hopes his director's cut of Suicide Squad will be released

David Ayer still hopes his "amazing" director's cut of Suicide Squad will get released one day.



The filmmaker helmed the 2016 DC Comics blockbuster, which followed the band of supervillains as they're hired to save the world by a secret government agency, and starred Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, and Viola Davis.



Critics were underwhelmed with the flick, which raked in more than $746 million (£542 million) worldwide, and Ayer said it was expensive reshoots and a last-minute decision by Warner Bros. bosses that turned his dark Suicide Squad into a more comedic movie.



In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ayer said he hopes that after Zack Snyder's Justice League cut was finally released after lobbying from fans and the film's stars, his version of Suicide Squad will see the light of day.



"I think the studios see now that there can be canon, there can be non-canon, the fans just want to touch it. They love the characters, they just want to spend more time with it. There's room for different things, different versions, different assets being shared with the audience," he explained.



Ayer has been vocal in his frustrations over the changes made to his vision of Suicide Squad and simply wants fans to see what he had originally intended.



"I get it, it's a business. It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," he explained.



"And then you take the hit, you're the captain of the ship, my name was on it. Even though it didn't represent what I actually made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s**t out of the executives," Ayer shared.



However, Ayer's comments comes just weeks after WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety they "won't be developing David Ayer's cut."