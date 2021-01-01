Connie Nielsen: Release delays led to mixed Wonder Woman 1984 response

Connie Nielsen thinks that the delays to 'Wonder Woman 1984' contributed to the mixed response to the film.

The 55-year-old actress played Queen Hippolyta in the superhero sequel, which divided both fans and critics, and suggests that the numerous delays to Patty Jenkins' project caused by the coronavirus crisis may have contributed to the reception.

Connie said: "I think that Patty has this extraordinary vision. And it must have been incredibly painful to not be able to have a normal release and to have your release shuffled over and over, feeling this enormous weight on your shoulders for a pretty big blockbuster film, that you're supposed to be bringing the bacon back to the company, and you can't because you can't open the film."

She adds that the numerous release setbacks on the DC Extended Universe movie – which eventually came out on the streaming service HBO Max – put the project "under scrutiny that it did not deserve".

Connie told Den Of Geek: "I think that what happens psychologically is that a lot of movies like that then get into this insecure territory where they're up for a judgement that would not normally have happened. The fact that it was moved so many times, put it under scrutiny that it did not deserve.

"It also, as a sequel, will always be compared to the one before."

Nielsen described 'Wonder Woman 1984' as a "beautiful film" and suggested that critics only focused on specific elements of the blockbuster.

The 'Gladiator' actress said: "A lot of people were so willing to just critique certain elements instead of seeing it as a whole.

"And I think that as a whole, everything that happens in this film makes a lot of sense. It makes a lot of sense, and I think it's a beautiful film."