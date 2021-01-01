Ryan Coogler turned down the chance to become Oscars voter

Ryan Coogler turned down the chance to become an Academy Awards voter following the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, because he didn't want to have to pick favourites.

The Black Panther director has revealed he declined an opportunity to join the Academy in 2016 and now insists he has no intention of ever joining the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

"I don’t buy into this versus that, or 'this movie wasn’t good enough to make this list'," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I love movies," he stated, explaining: "For me, that’s good enough."

Coogler went on: "If I’m going to be a part of organisations, they’re going to be labour unions, where we’re figuring out how to take care of each other’s families and health insurance."

He then conceded: "But I know that these things bring exposure."

Elsewhere in the interview, the director, who has signed a five-year TV deal with Disney, which includes a Wakanda-based Disney+ series, reflected on why he believes in filmmaking.

"In this business, you are what you make," he mused, adding: "to be able to make things where people watch them and say, 'Hey, was this you?' And you can say yes and feel good about it, and still sleep at night, that's what's important to us."

Coogler has landed an Oscars nod this year as a producer of Judas and the Black Messiah.