Storm Reid cries over USC acceptance

Child star Storm Reid was reduced to tears after landing an acceptance offer from her dream school, the University of Southern California.

The A Wrinkle In Time star reveals USC was the one college she had been waiting to hear back from, and on Wednesday, she learned her wish to study there had been granted.

She has since posted video footage of her emotional reaction on Instagram, which shows the 17-year-old star breaking down as she celebrates the news with her mother and two other loved ones via FaceTime.

"I've been on set allllllll day, and I wanted to wait to get home to open this," Reid captioned the Instagram post. "Was a ball of nerves all day. I got my first college acceptance two weeks ago, but I've been waiting on this one for a hot minute. WE GOT INTO USC BABY (sic)."

Reid's A Wrinkle In Time co-star Oprah Winfrey, along with other stars including Mindy Kaling, Lexi Underwood and Marsai Martin were quick to congratulate the happy actress.

“College? Already?!! Feels like just the other day I was Mrs. Whichin’ it with you and you were 13! Well, guess that was just a wrinkle in time. Congratulations dear one. USC, you will bless that campus," Oprah wrote.

Reid has yet to share what she will be studying at college but it is believed to be related to the cinematic arts department.

Her happy news emerges shortly after Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, also received an offer to attend the prestigious school.