Dexter Fletcher to helm making of The Godfather series

Dexter Fletcher will direct the upcoming TV series about the making of movie classic The Godfather.

The Rocketman director has boarded The Offer, which will take fans behind-the-scenes of Francis Ford Coppola's mob movie masterpiece.

He will shoot the first batch of episodes in the 10-part series, which is being developed for streaming service Paramount+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Armie Hammer had originally been recruited to play producer Al Ruddy, but stepped down from the role in January as he became embroiled in a sexual assault allegation which has since threatened to derail his career.

A replacement has yet to be named, but the real Ruddy will serve as an executive producer on The Offer, which is based on his experience making the 1972 film.

It's not the only project to explore the experience on the set of The Godfather - director Barry Levinson is currently working on a movie version of the behind-the-scenes drama, which will feature Oscar Isaac as Coppola, Elisabeth Moss as the filmmaker's wife Eleanor, Jake Gyllenhaal as movie mogul Robert Evans, and Elle Fanning, who has been tapped as actress Ali MacGraw, who was married to the producer.