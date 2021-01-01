Drew Barrymore and daughters make 'gratitude lists' nightly

Drew Barrymore and her daughters make "gratitude lists" every night.

The Blended star has said she and her two children - Olive, eight, and Frankie, six, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman - have started making lists at the end of each day to thank the "things and people" who helped them through the last 24-hour period.

"I have been making a gratitude list at night," she said in her 'Dear Drew' series for Entertainment Tonight, explaining: "This is a new thing for me, but my daughters are involved and we clock things and people and names to put on the list."

Drew also revealed she never uses an alarm to wake up because it gives her "anxiety", so instead has a song to help her get out of bed in the morning.

"My morning ritual is, I like to wake up to a song rather than an alarm. (An alarm noise) is the wrong tone! It sets me up for a day of anxiety," she smiled.

And the 46-year-old actress said her perfect way to unwind after a busy day involves good television, "yummy" food, and a good skincare routine.

"If I can get a remote control and a yummy piece of takeout in my hands, I'm in bliss," she gushed, adding: "I love a TV in the bedroom, and if I'm wrong, I don't want to be right."

She then shared: "I also always clean my face. The face gets washed every night. Going to bed with make-up is just clogging those pores. You are just begging for blackheads and acne! Make-up off, gratitude list, lights out."