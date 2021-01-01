Rege-Jean Page won't be back for Bridgerton's second season

Break-out Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page will not return as Simon, Duke of Hastings for the second season of the hit Netflix period drama.

The Brit became an overnight sensation when Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day, but he won't be back.

The news was announced in a post on Friday, written by the series' fictional gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," Lady Whistledown wrote.

"We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. (Phoebe Dynevor's character) Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear," the post went on.

Speaking to Variety, Page said that he always saw the role as short-term.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end, give us a year,” Page remarked, recounting early conversations with producers.

“It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on," he shared.

The actor also mused that retiring the character at the end of season one provided some closure for audiences.

“I have nothing but excitement for ‘Bridgerton’ continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he added, noting: “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

The first season of Bridgerton ended with Daphne happily married to the Duke of Hastings.