Jeffrey Dean Morgan: 'No one saw the end of The Walking Dead coming'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is still struggling with the abrupt end of TV hit The Walking Dead, insisting it came as a complete surprise.

The actor, who plays Negan on the long-running zombie drama, admits his castmates and show bosses were all stunned when it was announced the series was coming to an end last year.

"The news... was a complete surprise, not only to me and the rest of the actors, but to everybody involved in the show from production," he tells Collider. "(Chief content officer) Scott Gimple and (showrunner) Angela Kang had no idea either.

"It came from nowhere and there was such a huge pivot. I think they had Season 11 all mapped out, where they were going to go, and suddenly it became, 'We also have to close the story...' And then they threw in the six tacked-on episodes to Season 10, and instead of doing 16, we're going to do 24 more. There was a lot of stuff to wrap our heads around."

Morgan insists it doesn't feel like the end yet, but he and his castmates know it's coming: "We have another year here to shoot, and we’re shooting straight through. It’s brutal. But I know it’s there. It’s in the back of all of our heads that it’s there."