John Woo to direct Monkey Master movie

John Woo is to tackle a live-action adaptation of Stan Lee's superhero character Monkey Master.

The late Marvel legend co-created Monkey Master with Graphic India boss Sharad Devarajan, about a New York City archeologist named Li Yong, who travels to India to find out more about the ancient Chinese prophecy of The Monkey King, and subsequently discovers a hidden power which transforms him into the titular superhero, a powerful martial arts expert.

The comic book series was never released, but Woo is excited at the prospect of bringing the lesser-known creation to life onscreen with Sevarajan and Gill Champion, Lee's longtime business partner and POW! Entertainment president, also onboard as producers.

The Face/Off director told Variety, "I have always wanted to make a film based on the Monkey King story of China but have struggled with a new way to present it.

"The story by Stan Lee was such a unique version of it that incorporated the mythological character's unexplored journey to India and had all the elements I enjoy in filmmaking - great characters, action, and adventure. I am excited to work with Sharad and Gill to bring Stan's vision for this new superhero character to the screen."

Casting details have yet to be released.