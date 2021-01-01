Jeremy Irons yelled at Bob Odenkirk over bad SNL monologue

Bob Odenkirk isn't looking forward to his next encounter with Jeremy Irons, because the last time the two actors met, the Brit yelled at the Breaking Bad star.

Odenkirk was a writer on U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live before he hit the big time and he was charged with writing a monologue for guest host Irons.

Bob won an Emmy for being part of the writing team, but Irons wasn't a fan.

"Rob Schneider and I had written this monologue, and it wasn’t great," Odenkirk told The Howard Stern Show. "He was right. He was really mad. He was so mad.

"(He said), 'I can sing. I can dance. I can juggle. I am a Shakespearean-trained actor. And you have me doing this?'"

Bob secretly taped the Oscar winner's outburst and played it at parties.

"I had a little recorder, and I taped it because I loved it so much," Bob said. "And he was right, God bless him. It wasn’t a great monologue, but he’s a trouper.

"I played it for many people. I don’t know where it is now. It’s at the bottom of a bin somewhere. It exists."