Daniel Kaluuya salutes Kenan Thompson for inspiring his journey to SNL host

Daniel Kaluuya had a real full circle moment while guest hosting sketch show Saturday Night Live in America over the weekend, revealing his first taste of show business was inspired by comedian Kenan Thompson.



During his monologue at the start of the show, the Brit explained he wrote a play when he was nine that was based on an episode of former child star Thompson's hit comedy show Kenan & Kel.



"I just wanna say how grateful I am to be here," Daniel said.

"When I was nine years old that got performed at Hampstead Theatre, with real actors and everything, and this is a true story - that play was based on Kenan & Kel," he revealed, sharing: "And that play led me down a path that got me to this stage tonight, with Kenan backstage right now."



Thompson is a longtime regular on the sketch show.



Elsewhere in his opening speech, the actor referenced Oprah's recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during which Meghan revealed that when she was pregnant, a member of the royal family raised concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be.



"I know you're hearing my accent and thinking, 'Oh no, he's not black, he's British.' Let me reassure you that I am black," he said, jesting: "I'm black and I'm British. Basically, I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.