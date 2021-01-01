Jamie Lee Curtis explains Thrombey family won't appear in Knives Out Sequels

The hit ensemble cast of Knives Out will not be returning with Daniel Craig for the film's sequels.

Filmmaker Rian Johnson is poised to develop two more instalments of the 2019 whodunit for Netflix with Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, but original cast member Jamie Lee Curtis shared that she and the other actors who played the Thrombey family won't be reprising their roles for any followups.

In a quirky post to Instagram, Curtis penned: "To clear up any rumors, the Thrombey family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future."

Offering fans an imagined future for her character, Linda Drysdale, whose husband cheats on her in the film, Curtis went on: "Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb."

She shared that the rest of the fictional family are "hustling" with new occupations: "Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir."

Curtis then made it clear that: "NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece," the location where Knives Out 2 is set to begin filming in June.

"As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture," she added.

Along with Curtis and Craig, Knives Out featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Riki Lindhome and the late Christopher Plummer.