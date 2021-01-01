Lori Loughlin's husband released from prison

Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli has been released from prison early.

Giannulli was sentenced to spend five months behind bars for his part in the U.S. college admissions scandal, but he has been released three weeks early and will serve the rest of his sentence under home confinement, according to The Associated Press.

Giannulli, who reported to prison in Lompoc, California, in November, will be released from home confinement on 17 April.

The designer and the Full House actress were arrested in March 2019 after paying $500,000 (£362,000) in bribes to ensure their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, secured college spots at the University of Southern California as rowing recruits, even though neither were familiar with the sport.

The couple submitted guilty pleas last May after previously denying claims of misconduct.

Loughlin completed her two-month stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December last year.

The pair also paid hefty fines and must now complete community service.