Chrissy Teigen's daughter mourns late brother Jack 'every day'

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna grieves the loss of her baby brother Jack by talking about him "every day", according to the model's mother.

The Cravings cookbook author and TV personality previously revealed it's Thai custom to keep a loved one's memory alive by speaking openly about grief, and it's a tradition her kids Luna, four, and Miles, two, have embraced, particularly after Chrissy suffered the tragic loss of little Jack last September, five months into her pregnancy.

Her mum, Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen, has since dedicated her first recipe book to her late grandson.

"We talk about him (Jack) every day. Luna talks about him every day, and that's how we grieve," Pepper told WSJ. Magazine.

"We're getting better each day... We're getting so much better, and Chrissy too," she went on.

Pepper credited her famous daughter with inspiring her to put pen to paper to share her favourite dishes with fans in her own published collection, The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes From Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom.

"(Chrissy) put a lot of trust in me and told me that I was the best cook and that I need to write these recipes down," she said, explaining: "And I'm so glad she did. So now I have a book and something that I can pass down to her, Luna and Miles."

Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, has also given her mum's book the official seal of approval by penning the foreword to the tome, which is released on 13 April.