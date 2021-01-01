Henry Golding is a first-time father

Henry Golding has become a father for the first time.

The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife Liv Lo broke the news of their baby's arrival on their Instagram pages on Monday night, and revealed they became parents on 31 March - the day their "lives changed forever", Liv wrote in her post, as she told followers she has just started a 40-day maternity leave.

Liv, who works in the fitness industry, added: "I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise I’ll be back."

Henry, meanwhile, shared a gorgeous picture of himself, Liv and their new arrival from right after the birth, and wrote: "This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you."

The pair stopped short of revealing the baby's gender or name.

Henry and Liv, who met back in 2011, married on 20 August 2016 in the A Simple Favor star's native Malaysia.