NEWS Edgar Ramirez joins Eli Roth's Borderlands Newsdesk Share with :





Edgar Ramirez has signed up to star in Eli Roth's upcoming blockbuster Borderlands.



The Zero Dark Thirty star joins Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jack Black for the big-screen adaptation of the hit video game, according to Deadline.



Ramirez will play businessman and arms manufacturer Atlas, who is the most powerful person in the fantasy universe.



Announcing the news, filmmaker Roth said in a statement that it was an honour to have the Venezuelan actor onboard.



"What an incredible honour to have an actor of Edgar's calibre, talent, and charisma playing opposite Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast," he said, noting that the 44-year-old perfectly encapsulated the personality of Atlas.



"Atlas has to be a truly magnetic personality, someone with charisma and charm but that air of menace underneath it all. I've been a fan of Edgar's since his early performances and he continues to amaze me with each dramatic turn. We want to create something wild, fun, and very different from anything they've seen from Edgar before. I am so, so excited to work with him," Roth added.



In the upcoming movie, two-time Oscar winner Blanchett plays outlaw Lilith, who returns to her home planet of Pandora to find Atlas' missing daughter and forms an unexpected alliance with a group of unlikely heroes to find and protect the girl, who may hold the key to great power.