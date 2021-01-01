NEWS Aaron Rodgers makes his first appearance on fiancee Shailene Woodley's Instagram page Newsdesk Share with :





Shailene Woodley labelled Aaron Rodgers "super sexy" as her fiance made his first appearance on her Instagram page on Monday.



The Big Little Lies star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday ahead of her husband-to-be hosting game show Jeopardy! for the first time.



In a video of herself and Aaron in the car, with Shailene in the passenger seat, she said as she patted his head: "I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive... just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing... This guy is hosting Jeopardy tonight!"



Shailene then asked Aaron what would be happening in the episode, to which the NFL star replied: "There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery. You never know."



Aaron will be hosting the U.S. TV programme for the next two weeks, and revealed on Instagram that he and Shailene watched reruns of Jeopardy! to keep themselves entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown.



"I was quarantined in Montreal for a lot of the beginning of the off-season, hanging out with this lovely lady right here..." he said, gesturing to Shailene. "Montreal, Quebec has some really tight Covid rules, so a lot of downtime. I watched every episode on Netflix multiple times. I watched old episodes I found on my phone."



Shailene, who began dating Aaron during the pandemic, confirmed she was engaged to the athlete during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February.