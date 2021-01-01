Duke & Duchess of Sussex developing documentary about Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have landed their first Netflix project - a docu-series about the Invictus Games.

The pair and their Archewell Productions partners are developing Heart of Invictus, with Orlando von Einsiedel on board to direct.

The film will follow a group of competitors, who have all suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses while fighting for their country, on their road to the Invictus Games in The Hague in 2022.

Harry was among those who helped launch the first Invictus Games in 2014, and remains a patron of The Invictus Games Foundation.

He will appear in Heart of Invictus and serve as an executive producer.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," the 36-year-old said in a statement. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-project deal with Netflix bosses, worth millions, last year.