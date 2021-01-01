NEWS Topher Grace checked into new TV comedy to get away from white supremacist film offers Newsdesk Share with :





Topher Grace jumped at the chance to play a fun-loving sitcom character after receiving film offers to play white supremacists and evil guys.



The former That '70s Show star is returning to the small screen as one of the stars and producers of ABC show Home Economics, and he admitted it was refreshing to read a script that didn't require him to play an unpleasant character.



"I had just played (white supremacist) David Duke in BlacKkKlansman, which was an amazing experience, and then I was on Black Mirror - I played kind of an evil tech wizard - and I started getting only offers to play white supremacists and neo-Nazis," Grace told Good Morning America.



"I wanted to try lots of different things in my career, but maybe I've gone a little too far in one direction," he mused.



In fact, after playing Duke in Spike Lee's acclaimed movie, Grace shared that's one role he never wants to play again.



"It's not something that I wanted to do, or want to do again, but to be able to work with Spike Lee was what that was all about," he added.



Grace plays Tom, a middle-class novelist, in Home Economics, which centres around three siblings on different rungs of the social ladder and the tensions between them. The pilot episode of the comedy airs this week.