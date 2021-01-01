Christina Ricci strikes custody agreement with estranged husband

Christina Ricci has reached a custody deal with her estranged husband amid their nasty divorce proceedings.
The Addams Family star filed to end her seven-year marriage to cinematographer James Heerdegen in July, shortly after obtaining an emergency restraining order against her ex following a domestic dispute in June.
Despite the contentious nature of their divorce, Heerdegen has agreed to plans for Ricci to take their six-year-old son Freddie with her to Vancouver, Canada, where she is preparing to shoot a new project this month.
Heerdegen will receive supervised visitation, with the actress covering "reasonable costs for travel and accommodations," including "economy airfare" and a hotel of her choosing.
According to court papers obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Ricci will receive sole legal custody of Freddie, and set up 15-minute video calls with his dad three times a week, whenever he is unable to travel to Canada.
However, the conversations will be cut off if Heerdegen is found to have "engaged in any inappropriate communication" - such as divorce talk - with their boy.
The exes have also agreed to revisit the custody arrangements after the first four weeks when they will consider the "appropriateness of expanded visitation and/or overnights".
The paperwork was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last month and was approved by a judge last week.
A representative for Ricci has yet to comment on the news, which emerges three months after she was granted a new restraining order against Heerdegen.
He also attempted to obtain his own protective order against the actress days later, but his bid was denied.