NEWS Naomi Watts signs on for remake of cult favourite Goodnight Mommy Newsdesk





Naomi Watts is to star in an English-language remake of Goodnight Mommy, a cult Austrian horror film first made in 2014.



According to Variety, the Amazon Studios movie, which will be directed by Matt Sobel, centres around twin brothers and their mother (Watts), who returns from a surgical procedure wrapped in bandages. As her behaviour becomes increasingly strange, the brothers suspect their mum might be an imposter.



“My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist’s journey," said Sobel, who is best known for helming 2015's Take Me to the River.



"In our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment, and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem, create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center," he went on, adding: "I can’t wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts."



As well as featuring in the psychological thriller, Watts will executive produce, along with the original movie's filmmakers, Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz.



Ich seh, Ich seh, as the film was titled in German, was selected as Austria's submission for the Oscars in 2016, but failed to gain a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category.