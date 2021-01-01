Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes team up for new romantic drama

Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes are teaming up for a new romantic drama.

The Oscar-winning actress will star in the British director's upcoming project Empire of Light, which has been described as a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s, according to Variety.

The Favourite star will front the film, which has been penned by Mendes, marking his first solo screenwriting effort.

The director has partnered with Searchlight Pictures for the romantic drama, and Mendes will produce the film, alongside Pippa Harris.

"I have long been an admirer of Searchlight and the dynamic way they have produced and released some of my favourite theatrical releases of recent years. This project is very close to my heart, and I couldn't be more delighted that it has found its ideal home," Mendes said in a statement.

The 55-year-old has also brought Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins onboard the project, marking their fifth collaboration following war epic 1917, James Bond thriller Skyfall, war movie Jarhead, and romantic drama Revolutionary Road.

Empire of Light is set to be released in 2022.

The romantic drama will be overseen by Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum from Searchlight Pictures, and the duo said they were overjoyed to be working with the Oscar-winning filmmaker on the project.

"Sam has written an exquisite cinematic drama that captured our hearts from page one. He is a masterful filmmaker, and we look forward to working with him, Pippa, and Roger and to reunite with the great Olivia on this truly special film," the statement read.