Rege-Jean Page 'flattered' by James Bond speculation

Rege-Jean Page is "flattered" by speculation that he could be the next James Bond.

The 31-year-old actor has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as 007 after portraying the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton' but is relaxed about the rumours, describing them as "fairly normal".

Rege told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Ah, the B word. I think if you are British and do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that. That's fairly normal and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed."

It was recently revealed that Rege will not be returning for the second series of 'Bridgerton' but he remained tight-lipped about his replacing Daniel, who is set to play Bond for the final time in the long-awaited film 'No Time To Die', suggesting that it is impossible to make career plans amid the coronavirus crisis.

He said: "The concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. I've given up making them."

Since starring in 'Bridgerton', Rege has landed roles in the upcoming 'Dungeons & Dragons' film as well as the Netflix movie 'The Gray Man' and he admits that he is "very focused" on acting.

He explained: "I can be a bit of a racehorse. I do enjoy my work. I like to turn up for it, put my blinders on and just run towards where I need to be without thinking about anything else. I'm very focused. People ask me what my hobbies are. The answer is acting."