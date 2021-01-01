NEWS Caitlyn Jenner considering running for California governor Newsdesk Share with :





Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running for governor of California.



The 71-year-old reality star is said to be "actively exploring" the prospect of running against current Governor Gavin Newsom in a possible recall election.



According to political site Axios, who cited three sources close to Caitlyn, the former Olympic athlete is being assisted by longtime Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren, who previously worked on the fundraising committee for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.



Caitlyn was a vocal supporter of Trump until 2018 when she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post criticising his handling of transgender issues.



Shortly after Axios published their article, Deadline also reported that Caitlyn is considering running against Newsom, but added that a political career is unlikely for the I Am Cait star.



"Caitlyn Jenner is never going to be governor of California, but she may get herself a new show on a streamer out of all this," a source told Deadline.



It's not the first time Caitlyn has been rumoured to be thinking about running for the position of governor. In February, when similar reports emerged, her friend/manager Sophia Hutchins told People: "Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children."