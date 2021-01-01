NEWS Sharon Osbourne disputes Sheryl Underwood's claim she didn't contact her after The Talk row Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Osbourne has seemingly shared the text messages she sent to Sheryl Underwood after their row on The Talk to dispute her co-host's claim she didn't apologise following the argument.



The 68-year-old clashed with Underwood during an episode of the talk show on 10 March, when she defended her friend Piers Morgan against allegations of racism following his comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. After CBS officials launched an investigation into the dispute, it was announced in late March that Osbourne wouldn't be returning to the panel.



Underwood opened up about the incident in the most recent episode of her Sheryl Underwood Radio podcast, and claimed that Osbourne hadn't been in touch, with her going through her phone history to corroborate her allegation.

However, just hours after the podcast episode premiered, Osbourne hit back by insisting she had sent several text messages to Underwood.



"(I) not only sent these messages to Sheryl but I apologised to her in person in her dressing room," she told DailyMail.com "Why are you saying I never apologised Sheryl? What are you trying to do to me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me."



Osbourne then allowed the website to publish the messages she allegedly sent Underwood, the first of which read: "Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I'm deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don't want to lose my true friend over this. Im sorry for telling you to f**k off during break, I'm sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I'm sorry for losing my temper with you.



"I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I'm here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I'm sorry. Is there anything You need from me or that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always - Sharon."



She allegedly sent two follow-up messages on 15 and 18 March.



Osbourne had a heated debate with Underwood on the show and became upset and defensive when her co-host explained that by defending Morgan "it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."



Osbourne replied, "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist? How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life."

She later apologised for her remarks on social media.