Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers argue over doggie cuddle time

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers argue over who gets to cuddle their dog.

The actress confirmed she and the football star are engaged earlier this year, and now she's sharing insights into their life together, admitting the biggest disagreement they have in their relationship is who gets to spend the most quality time with their pooch.

During a live stream appearance on Instagram this week, the dog came into view and quarterback Aaron tried to shoo the animal away, prompting Shailene to ask their viewers: "Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?"

The cute glimpse into the couple's private life is one of the first since they took their relationship public. The pair were rumoured to be dating in February when sources said they were enjoying a long-distance relationship as Aaron focused on the end of the football season.

Days later, while accepting an MVP award, Aaron not only confirmed the speculation, he also revealed he'd asked Shailene to marry him.

The couple has been tight-lipped about the romance, but Woodley recently called her man "super sexy" as Aaron made his first appearance on her Instagram page.

The Big Little Lies star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, ahead of her husband-to-be's stint as host on top U.S. TV game show Jeopardy!, and in a video of the pair in a car, she patted his head and said: "I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive... just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing... This guy is hosting Jeopardy tonight!"