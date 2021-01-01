Daniel Craig earning over $100 million for Knives Out sequels - report

Daniel Craig is reportedly set to cash in more than $100 million (£72 million) after signing on for two Knives Out sequels.

It was reported earlier this week that Craig will be reprising his role as quirky detective Benoit Blanc for two follow-up films to the 2019 hit, with Rian Johnson on board to return as writer and director.

And while sources said at the time that the deal was worth over $400 million (£290 million), insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that Netflix paid a staggering $429 million (£311 million) to be able to exclusively stream both movies.

The new report also stated how the money will be divided - with Daniel, Rian and his producing partner Ram earning more than $100 million each for the next two films.

Rian is also said to have been given full creative control over the movies.

“Yes, it’s overpaying, but Netflix is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers,” an insider told the outlet.

“It takes a proven theatrical commodity off the board and puts it in their pocket. And it’s another way they re-educate audiences to think of streaming and their company above a studio,” they said.

The original Knives Out was made for $40 million (£29 million) and went on to earn over $311 million (£225.6 million) at the international box office.