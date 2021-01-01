Rege-Jean Page still hurt about missing out on Superman TV role

Rege-Jean Page is still smarting from missing out on the role of Superman's grandfather on TV.

It was reported that the Bridgerton breakout star once auditioned to play Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather, in Krypton, but then-DC Films chairman Geoff Johns passed on Page because of race.

The rejection came to light after Justice League star Ray Fisher chatted to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week about alleged racism and mismanagement behind the scenes at Warner Bros. The publication said that multiple sources have claimed that Johns shut down Page as a prospect because Superman "could not have a Black grandfather".

A spokesperson for Johns told THR that “Johns believed fans expected the character to look like a young Henry Cavill". English American actor Cameron Cuffe was eventually cast in the role.

And it appears Rege-Jean doesn't appreciate the drama of losing the role to Cameron Cuffe being played out again online - or Johns' explanation.

"Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then," Page wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The clarifications almost hurt more tbh (to be honest)," he shared.

But the actor isn't letting the story get him down, adding: "still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly."