Ashley Benson to produce and star in pandemic-inspired slasher movie

Ashley Benson is set to produce and star in a new pandemic-inspired slasher movie titled 18 & Over.

The Pretty Little Liars star co-created the independent horror film with Jimmy Giannopoulos and Diomedes Raul Bermudez, and it will also star Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson, according to Deadline.

Giannopoulos is directing the project from a screenplay he co-wrote with Bermudez, and Benson's former boyfriend G-Eazy is composing the score.

Plot details are scarce, but the outlet reports the movie is set during the Covid-19 pandemic when quarantine leads to a night of terror.

Jon Foster, Jake Weary, Sky Ferreira, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, G-Eazy, Duke Nicholson, A$AP Nast, and John Robinson are also set to star in the movie.

Giannopoulos said in a statement that the movie is intended to give audiences some light relief during the ongoing global health crisis.

"After deciding to shoot this film in the middle of the pandemic, we wanted to make something that would be fun but still a terrifying slasher for audiences during these tough times. A film relevant to today's issues of a global pandemic, reality shows, isolation, Only Fans, and obsession," he said.

Benson, who previously starred in Giannopoulos' mob thriller The Birthday Cake, will produce 18 & Over alongside Siena Oberman and Cassius Corrigan, with Jamin O'Brien serving as executive producer.

She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the Deadline article, and wrote: "Very excited for this one!!!!"