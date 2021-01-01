Jodie Turner-Smith exits The Witcher prequel series

Jodie Turner-Smith has been forced to exit Netflix's The Witcher prequel due to a scheduling conflict.

The Queen & Slim actress was set to lead the cast of the six-part limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, but dropped out after the start of production was delayed.

Confirming the news to Deadline on Wednesday night, a Netflix spokesperson said, "Due to a change in the production schedule for The Witcher: Blood Origin limited series, unfortunately Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue on in the role of Eile."

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will depict the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The role of Eile, an elite warrior with the voice of a goddess on a quest for vengeance and redemption, will be recast.

The news comes days after it was revealed that filming had wrapped on season two of the main The Witcher series, starring Henry Cavill.

New mum Turner-Smith has a busy 2021 - she can be seen in After Yang, opposite Colin Farrell, and Michael B. Jordan's Without Remorse, while she will also star as Anne Boleyn in a three-part U.K. mini-series.