Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, and Cynthia Erivo to present at 2021 BAFTA Film Awards





Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars presenting at the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Sunday.



Details of the virtual event, which will be recorded at the Royal Albert Hall and broadcast on the BBC on Saturday 10 April and Sunday 11 April, were announced by BAFTA on Thursday, ahead of the ceremony, which will dispense with the red carpet to adhere to current coronavirus restrictions.



Other in-person presenters include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Felicity Jones.



Actors James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce will also be making an appearance in-person in London, while actresses Renee Zellweger, Rose Byrne, Andra Day, and Anna Kendrick are set to be beamed in from Los Angeles in a transatlantic link up for the show.



Musical guests will include Liam Payne's previously announced augmented reality (AR) music performance, which will be broadcast via EE's 5G network as a hologram on Sunday night, while British artist Celeste will sing her nominated track Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Leslie Odom Jr. will duet with Corinne Bailey Rae on a cover of Sam Cooke's song A Change is Gonna Come from his film One Night In Miami.



British royal and BAFTA President, Prince William, will also be making an appearance at the event on both days.

Clara Amfo will host the first night and Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the second.