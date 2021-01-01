The Goldbergs cast pay tribute to George Segal after his last episode airs

The cast of The Goldbergs paid tribute to George Segal with a moving video after the late star's final episode of the sitcom aired on Wednesday night.

Segal's wife, Sonia, confirmed last month that the Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? actor had passed away due to "complications from bypass surgery", aged 87.

The last episode he shot of The Goldbergs aired on Wednesday, with a montage highlighting some of his best moments as Albert 'Pops' Solomon leaving fans in tears shown at the end.

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played George's on-screen daughter Beverly in the show, said at the beginning of the episode: "We had so much fun filming this episode, and George was still game for anything. Always a total pro and a joy to be around! #TheGoldbergs."

And she added at the end: "We'll love you forever. See you in our dreams."

Wendi also tweeted: "Tonight's episode was the last that George filmed, but not the last of our season. We had no idea at the time we filmed it, that it would be our last with him. #TheGoldbergs."