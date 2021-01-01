Shenae Grimes struggling with baby names for unborn son

Pregnant actress Shenae Grimes is struggling to find the perfect name for her unborn son after falling out of love with the moniker she had initially chosen.

The former 90210 star and her husband Josh Beech are expecting a little brother for their two-year-old daughter Bowie Scarlett, but picking out a name has proven to be much harder this time around.

In a new post on her blog The D**n Thing, Grimes confessed she is "genuinely terrified of naming this baby" because she fears she won't be a fan of the moniker they end up with.

"We actually did land on a name immediately. As soon as we found out the gender, we started talking names and that same day we had one we were sold on," she explained.

"We told all of our family members and everyone loved it. Then, they started referring to the baby by that name. Big mistake. Um, wait a minute. I know I said it was his name and I liked it when we wrote it on a piece of paper and said it aloud amongst ourselves, but now... not so much," Grimes mused.

"Something about the way it came out of other people's mouths just felt off," the actress continued, noting: "I loved it. I loved that everyone else loved it, but I hated hearing them say it. Which would likely become an issue over time."

Grimes didn't share the couple's top pick but admitted they are now trying "a few names on for size", although she hasn't been sold on any other suggestion to date.

"I'm only about halfway through this pregnancy, so I know I still have months before the decision needs to be made, but I can't help but feel panicked about it," she confided, adding that the couple has considered other options but none have been 'the one'.

"I don't want to give him something I feel half-hearted about. I was so sure with Bowie and I want to feel the same about this little one's name. He deserves that kind of confidence. And a great f**king name, like his big sis (sic)," Grimes said.

The couple, which tied the knot in 2013, went public with their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day.