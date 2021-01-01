Tom Holland leading The Minds of Billy Milligan adaptation

Tom Holland is set to ptell the true story of Billy Milligan, a man who was afflicted by Multiple Personality Disorder, for The Crowded Room, a new TV drama for AppleTV+.

According to a press release from the streamer, the show will be an anthology series, with the first season based on Daniel Keyes' 1981 biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan, a man who was arrested for three rapes in Ohio in the late 1970s.

However, he eventually became the first person ever acquitted of a crime after doctors diagnosed him with Multiple Personality Disorder, now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder, claiming he had no knowledge of the assaults as they were committed by two of his alternate personalities.

Instead of being convicted and thrown behind bars in prison, Milligan went on to spend a decade in various mental hospitals.

The Crowded Room will be adapted by Cinderella Man screenwriter Akiva Goldsman for a 10-episode first season.

Goldsman and Holland will also serve as executive producers on the project, which reunites the Spider-Man: Homecoming star with Apple, following his recent crime drama Cherry, in which he portrayed an army veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, who turns bank robber to pay for his drug addiction.