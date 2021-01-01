Americans want Dwayne Johnson to run for president

Almost half the Americans polled in a new survey have said they would consider voting for Dwayne Johnson if he made a presidential run.

The movie action man - a former wrestler - recently confirmed reports he was considering a career in politics, and it appears many voters are in favour of his plan.

The Hollywood A-lister has the support of 46 per cent of adult Americans if he were to make a Presidential run in 2024, according to a new online poll, obtained by TMZ, which targeted over 30,000 potential voters.

Dwayne recently told USA Today he would run for office "if that's what the people wanted".

But his ambition goes as far back as 2017 when he told GQ that running was “a real possibility.”

The same poll found 29 per cent of those surveyed would support dual campaigns by the Baywatch star and Matthew McConaughey for Texas Governor.

“I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life. I believe it is in some sort of leadership role,” McConaughey recently said to Page Six.

“I don’t know what that role is. I don’t know my category. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ of leadership and even, I would say, we need some more good leaders,” he contemplated.

There was also support for Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks were they to run for president.