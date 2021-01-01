NEWS Robert De Niro almost starred in Big Newsdesk Share with :





Elizabeth Perkins has revealed that Robert De Niro almost took up the role Tom Hanks played in Big.



“Robert De Niro was actually cast in the role of Josh in the movie Big,” Perkins, who featured opposite Hanks as his love interest in the 1988 comedy-drama, said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.



“It fell apart because he had a scheduling conflict, and then they went to Tom Hanks," she explained, musing: "It’s like a totally different movie in my brain with Robert De Niro.”



Hanks ultimately starred as the adult Josh Baskin in the hit film, a young boy who makes a magical wish to become 'big' and then ages to adulthood overnight.



Reflecting on the alternative of De Niro keeping the role, Perkins, who auditioned with The Godfather Part II star, said the charming tone of the movie may have played out a little differently.



“He was more moody. It was more of a ... a little more of a horror movie. Robert De Niro wandering around the streets of New York,” she said, adding: “What Tom Hanks brought to it was so much lighter.”



Hanks went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Big.