Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play this role in a Wicked movie for five years

Amanda Seyfried has wanted to play Glinda the Good Witch in a movie adaptation of the musical 'Wicked' for five years.



The 'Mank' star has revealed she sent director Jon M. Chu a clip of herself singing 'Popular' from the show with the aim of landing the role.



Speaking on Variety's 'Award Circuit' podcast, she said: "I've been campaigning for 'Wicked' for five years."



The 35-year-old actress has been taking singing lessons and regularly practices the song.



She continued: "I've never been more ready to hit those notes."



And the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star even has an idea of who she'd like to star alongside her as Elphaba, suggesting Anna Kendrick and Anne Hathaway would be ideal for the role of the Wicked Witch of the West.



She said: "For a while it was Anna Kendrick, because I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid, and, you know, I sing the high notes and she can sing, she can be the alto.



"At one point, it was Anne Hathaway, too. She could obviously be Elphaba."



However, her first choice would be her 'Les Misérables' co-star Samantha Barks.



She added: There's nobody else like Samantha Barks.



"Samantha is my No. 1, I mean, there's no better singer in the world I think."



Amanda won't give up trying to land her dream gig, but will "let it go" by the time she is 50.



She admitted: "There's things that you will always be attached to and want to do, no matter how old you get, but if they still haven't made 'Wicked' by the time I'm 50, then fine I'll let it go."



Meanwhile, the 'In Time' star revealed her four-year-old daughter, Nina, whom she has with husband Thomas Sadoski, is showing signs of wanting to follow in her parents' footsteps as an actor.



The mother-of-two - who also has son Thomas, six months, with her spouse - said: "I think my daughter is an actor.



"I get it and it totally makes sense. It scares me, but it's also like I get it. Of course, she is. She's an actor, it's in her bones."