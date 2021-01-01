NEWS Paul Dano to play father figure role in Steven Spielberg's new movie Newsdesk Share with :





Paul Dano has signed up to play a role inspired by Steven Spielberg's father in the director's new movie.



The 36-year-old will star in the upcoming untitled drama, which is loosely based on the Oscar-winning filmmaker's childhood growing up in Arizona.



Dano will portray a character inspired by Arnold Spielberg, but "with a separate and original voice", a statement from Amblin noted.



Spielberg was encouraged by his father to pursue filmmaking, and he gave him his first 8mm camera, as well as funding some of his early projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Arnold passed away last year at the age of 103.



Dano joins Michelle Williams, who will play a character inspired by Spielberg's mother Leah, and Seth Rogen has been cast as a character based on the filmmaker's favourite uncle.



The drama has been co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, with the director serving as producer alongside Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.



Production will begin this summer, and the untitled project is set to hit cinemas in 2022.



Dano shot to fame after his turn in the hit 2006 comedy drama Little Miss Sunshine, alongside Alan Arkin, Steve Carell and Toni Colette. He went on to star in Oscar-nominated movies including There Will Be Blood and 12 Years a Slave, and landed a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson in the 2016 movie Love & Mercy.



He will next be seen as iconic villain The Riddler in the highly-anticipated comic book blockbuster The Batman, which is set to be released in March next year.