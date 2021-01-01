Paul Dano cast in new Steven Spielberg film

Paul Dano has been cast in the new film that is loosely based on Steven Spielberg's life.

The 36-year-old actor will play a character inspired by the filmmaker's father in the project, which is partly based on his upbringing in Arizona.

Paul joins a cast that includes Michelle Williams in a role based on Spielberg's mother and Seth Rogen, who will portray a favourite uncle of the young director.

Steven is set to co-write the personal movie with Tony Kushner, who has penned several of the iconic director's films in the past. The flick will begin shooting this summer with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Steven has often talked about how his upbringing in Arizona was an inspiration for many of his films – from stories to characters. This project will be the first time viewers will be able to gain perspective on the filmmaker behind movies such as 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and the 'Indiana Jones' franchise.

Paul is also set has also been cast in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' as villain The Riddler and has hinted there is something "fun" in all of the movie's characters.

He said: "There's something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It's the kind of movie that we're just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way. So, I hope we all figure this out and get excited to see a Batman movie. It will be worth it. It's going to be really cool."

Dano added that the script is really powerful and described Reeves as "the real deal".

The 'Prisoners' star said: "I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful."