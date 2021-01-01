Nev Schulman to be a dad again

Catfish host Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo are expecting their third child.

Laura, who sometimes guest hosts the MTV reality show, announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing the baby is due at the beginning of the summer.

"you guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake," she wrote. "#BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT hahah we SO EXCITED (sic).

"Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring/summer. Sending you all the love!!! THREE!?! gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd (sic). Wish us luck."

The couple first became parents when daughter Cleo was born in October, 2016, and their son Beau is now two.

Nev shared a family photo in which he and the kids are lifting up their shirts and puffing out their stomachs to match with Laura, whose bump is on display in a black crop top.

In the caption, he wrote, "WE'RE PREGNANT!!! #3 #HatTrick" with crazy eyes, mind-blown and loved-up emojis.

Nev, 36, and Laura got married in 2017.