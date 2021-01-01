Charlyne Yi accuses Seth Rogen of enabling 'sexual predator' James Franco

Actress Charlyne Yi has accused Seth Rogen of "enabling" James Franco's sexually "predatory" behaviour.

The actress starred in Rogen's 2007 movie Knocked Up, and he also produced and starred in 2017's The Disaster Artist, in which she played the role of wardrobe girl Safoya opposite Franco, who also directed the film.

In a new Instagram post, Yi alleged she was bribed with a bigger acting role when she tried to quit the movie.

"When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role," she wrote. "I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn't feel safe working with a f**king sexual predator. They minimised & said Franco being a predator was so last yr (sic) and that he changed... when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week.

"Predators will perform empathy, gaslight, & say they will do better - all in order to protect themselves and continue to harm others. Enablers are just as toxic and are abusers too. Disgusted by white men choosing power over protecting children and women from predators. Educate, organise, and dismantle corruption in your circles and in the law."

"White men saying it's not their responsibility when holding Franco accountable, or when holding Seth Rogen and enablers accountable," she continued. "Then whose responsibility is it? The women and children who have PTSD from Franco? Or the future targets of abuse? White men perform infantalism when it comes to sacrificing their white supremacy & patriarchy because they actually don't give a f**k."

Yi also expanded on her story in the caption of the post, in which she claimed Rogen "definitely knows" about her allegedly being bribed and why she tried to quit.

"Seth Rogen was one of the producers on this film so he definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit," she wrote. "Seth also did a sketch on SNL with Franco enabling Franco preying on children. Right after Franco was caught... Franco has a long history of preying on children."

In 2014, Franco admitted to messaging a 17-year-old girl. He was later accused of sexual misconduct by five women in 2018 and two former film school students in 2019. The students' lawsuit was settled earlier this year.

Rogen and Franco have yet to comment on Yi's allegations.