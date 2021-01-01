NEWS Tom Cruise has often been told to 'stop smiling' mid-stunt Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Cruise enjoys performing stunts in his movies so much that he's often been told to stop smiling.



The Hollywood action man is known for performing his own death-defying stunts for his movies, with some of his greatest feats including holding onto the outside of a plane during take-off and climbing the outside of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.



During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday night, Cruise admitted he has many broken bones to show for his fearless filmmaking but he gets so much joy out of it that he's been told to stop smiling mid-stunt.



"I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones! The first time of any stunt is nerve wracking but it is also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling!" he said.



Back in 2018, filming on Mission: Impossible - Fallout was suspended after Cruise broke his ankle while jumping between two buildings in London.



Cruise's in-person appearance on the show marked the first time he's been outside of his film bubble as he's been working non-stop throughout the pandemic on Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7.



"From the moment we were in lockdown I have been working seven days a week almost around the clock because we were finishing Top Gun and prepping Mission Impossible," he shared. "They shut down Mission and said we wouldn't film for another year, so I had to figure it out. We worked with governments, doctors and our crew to keep everyone working - I haven't had that banana bread moment yet!"



The actor's comments come months after audio of him ranting at the Mission: Impossible crew for breaking Covid-19 safety protocols on set hit headlines.