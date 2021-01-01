Amanda Seyfried putting herself forward to play Glinda in Wicked movie

Amanda Seyfried has sent Jon M. Chu a tape of her singing Popular in a bid to be cast as Glinda the Good Witch in the movie adaptation of Wicked.

A film adaptation of the smash hit Broadway musical, which tells the story of the witches of Oz, has been in development for years, and in February, it was announced that the Crazy Rich Asians director would be taking charge of the movie.

Seyfried, who has shown off her singing skills in Mamma Mia! and Les Miserables, confessed on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that she has been campaigning to play Glinda in the Wicked movie for years and has recorded her version of Glinda's song Popular to pitch herself for the role.

"I've been campaigning for Wicked for five years," she stated. "I'm ready now... I already sent my Popular to Jon Chu and everybody at Universal."

She explained that she's been taking vocal lessons and is now ready to hit Glinda's high notes.

"When I got pregnant the second time, I'd finished Mank and then it was pandemic so I used that time to do voice lessons Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays," she said. "And I'm like, I've never been more ready to hit those notes and (sings) 'let us be glad'. There are things you'll be attached to and always want to do, no matter how old you get. If they still haven't made Wicked by the time I'm 50, fine, I'll let it go."

The Oscar-nominated actress has already thought of who her perfect co-star would be, with her originally wanting her Les Miserables co-star Samantha Barks to play Elphaba.

"There's nobody else like Samantha Barks, but that was the original idea, and then you think of all these other people you'd want to work with," she shared. "For a while it was Anna Kendrick because I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid... she's an incredible singer... at one point it was Anne Hathaway too."