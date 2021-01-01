NEWS January Jones' dog bitten by rattlesnake Newsdesk Share with :





January Jones raced her dog to the animal hospital on Thursday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.



The Mad Men actress revealed on Instagram on Thursday that Vinny, her black Bernedoodle - a cross between a Bernese Mountain Dog and a Poodle - was attacked by the reptile while played in her garden.



January shared a photo of the rattlesnake caught in a big blue net on her Instagram Stories and revealed in the caption that her dog required medical treatment following the bite.



"This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning. I caught and released it but praying for my pup who's in the hospital now," she wrote.



She also shared a nap of Vinny looking at the camera while wearing a red jacket with multicoloured stripes and added five heart emojis. She hasn't yet shared any updates on the pooch's condition.



The 43-year-old also owns a goldendoodle named Joey, who has been part of her family since 2017, and both pets regularly feature on her Instagram account.